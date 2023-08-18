BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Boston man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury last month, Boston police announced.

Police said officers arrested Xavier Pena-Guerrero in the area of Morton Street and Theodore Street in Dorchester on Thursday evening.

Police previously responded to the intersection of Weldon and Quincy Streets in Roxbury around 11 p.m. on July 30 after an initial report of a person shot.

On scene, police said, officers found a man later identified as Moises Ortiz-Santiago, 27, of Dorchester suffering from gunshot wounds. Ortiz-Santiago was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pena-Guerrero was wanted on warrants for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at a later date.

