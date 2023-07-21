TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Taunton Friday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced.

Officials said police initially responded to the area of 188 Winthrop Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired.

On scene, the DA’s office said police found a 33-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the driveway of the Winthrop Street address.

The DA’s office said the man,identified as Alvaro J. Andrade, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police could be seen going in and out of the home mentioned by authorities throughout Friday morning.

A vehicle matching the description given by the DA’s office was also towed from the address.

Crews remained on scene around 5:30 p.m. Friday with crime tape still in place around the site of the shooting.

In a later update, the DA’s office said 36-year-old Dustin Humanes had been arrested and charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

The DA’s office said Humanes will be held in jail through the weekend before an arraignment in Taunton District Court on Monday.

The defendant will be held in jail through the weekend and arraigned on these charges in Taunton District Court on Monday morning.

An investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Friday night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)