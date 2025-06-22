WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Southgate Street around 7:40 p.m. found a man on the sidewalk injured, according to Worcester police. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced ded.

After an investigation, a 26-year-old man was placed under arrest.

No additional information was immediately available.

