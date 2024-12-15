WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in Worcester late Friday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Grand Street around 10 p.m. found a man unresponsive in the street, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Soon after, officers arrested Givenchy Smith, 24, of Worcester, on a charge of armed assault to murder.

Anyone with information is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

