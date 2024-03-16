FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred inside a rooming house in Fall River Friday night.

Fall River Police and paramedics were called to the rooming house at 234 Tripp St. around 9:45 p.m. and provided aid to the victim, who was later identified as Joseph Bump, 44.

Bump was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pedro Fernando Orellano Alvarado, 42, was arrested on scene and is currently charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court.

Both the defendant and the victim were residents of the rooming house.

