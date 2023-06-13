FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Falmouth over the weekend, the Cape and Island District Attorney announced on Monday. 

The DA said police initially responded to a report of a possible stabbing at Gosnold Grove Apartments off East Falmouth Highway around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. 

Once on scene, the DA said officers found Milteer Hendrix, 19, of Falmouth bleeding from an apparent stab wound. 

Hendrix was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a hospital in Boston, where he died on Sunday, according to the DA. 

A day later, the DA said police arrested Adrian Black, 22, of Taunton at a location in Taunton. 

Black is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. He is facing charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the DA.

