KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January 2024 death of a toddler in Keene, N.H., according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Annthoni Bliss was charged with one count of second-degree murder in violation of RSA, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” in the death of 23-month-old Luca Hudson, the office said in a statement.

On Jan. 14, 2024, emergency crews responded to an apartment in Keene for a report of an infant in medical distress, the attorney general said. When police and medics arrived, they found Hudson unconscious and not breathing, the statement said.

Hudson was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later, according to authorities. The medical examiner’s office determined Hudson’s cause of death was homicide, from blunt head trauma.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Bliss’ arrest in connection with Hudson’s death. He was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at the Eighth Circuit Court, Keene District Division.

His connection to Hudson has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)