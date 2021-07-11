BOSTON (WHDH) - Police on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a daylight shooting in Dorchester, officials said.

Boma Howell, 42, of Roxbury, is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Delano Street around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Police located and arrested Howell in the area of Downer Street around 4:40 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox