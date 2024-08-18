BOSTON (WHDH) - A Milton man is facing assault charges in connection with a double stabbing in Roxbury on Saturday night that left two people hospitalized, one suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1003 Massachusetts Avenue around 9 p.m. found a person holding a man on the ground who was armed with a knife, according to Boston police.

They also found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

After an investigation, Conrad Burnette, 62, was arrested on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

