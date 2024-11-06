EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The man arrested in connection with a hazardous chemical incident in Everett this week was in court Wednesday.

Alexander Yaksic, 33, was arrested on a federal warrant and was ordered held on $25,000 bail.

SKY7-HD was over Gledhill Avenue Monday, where a hazmat team responded to reports of a person disposing of chemicals. Investigators said the chemicals were related to the manufacturing of narcotics.

The chemical spills were discovered at several locations around the city, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)