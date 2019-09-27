Man arrested in connection with East Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in East Boston.

Eric Vargus was arrested while trying to flee the scene on foot, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to reports of the incident at the Shell Gas Station across the street from the Paris Street police station around 11:30 a.m. were pointed in Vargus’ direction as he took off down the street.

A Swiss Army knife was found in his pocket.

The gas station clerk told officers Vargus tried to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill and became angry when the clerk refused to accept it.

The clerk said that is when he became violent, lunging over the counter and punching him.

Then Vargus allegedly turned his attention to a second employee and stabbed them.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor lacerations but refused further medical attention.

Vargus is due to appear in East Boston District Court on two charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of counterfeit money.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)