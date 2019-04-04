Man arrested in connection with Everett stabbing

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing in Everett in March, officials say.

Victor Mariscal, 27, of Everett, has been charged with armed assault with the intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old Everett man that occurred March 16 on Bradford Terrace in Everett, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

“I am grateful to the public and the media for their assistance in helping investigators locate Mr. Mariscal,” Ryan said. “Ultimately a member of the public was able to identify the alleged suspect as a result of the sketch and through the diligent work of investigators assigned to my office, State Police, and Everett Police, we were able to place him into custody today.”

Mariscal will be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.

Officials say the investigation into this incident and its possible connection to the fatal stabbing that occurred in the same area is still ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)