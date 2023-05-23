FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An Edgartown man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Falmouth last month, the Cape and Islands District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Police previously said a suspect entered the Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits in Falmouth around 9 a.m. on April 8. The person, police said, demanded money from a teller while holding a handgun and claiming to have a bomb.

Police said the man then fled the area in a stolen SUV.

Weeks later, the DA said Petar Petyoshin, 40 has been arrested in connection with the robbery on charges including armed and masked robbery with a firearm, a bomb threat, carjacking and seven counts of kidnapping.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Falmouth.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)