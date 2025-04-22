BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal attack in Allston Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call for a possible domestic violence incident on Glenville Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement. “Multiple units from across the city responded to assist in locating a suspect connected to the incident. The suspect was apprehended near 50 Quint Avenue following an attempted carjacking.”

Omar Riaz, 26, of Allston, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of murder, armed carjacking, and resisting arrest.

