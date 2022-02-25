WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Woburn, authorities announced Friday.

Elmer Coreas, 57, of Woburn, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of personal injury in the death of 70-year-old John McGuinness, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo.

Officers responding to report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Montvale Avenue and Everett Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday found McGuinness injured at the scene.

McGuinness was taken to Lahey Clinic, where he died from his injuries.

Coreas was taken into custody after investigators followed a trail of leaking automotive fluids to an apartment building on Montvale Avenue, where they found a maroon Honda Pilot with heavy front-end damage, according to Ryan and Rufo.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox