WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Woburn, authorities announced Friday.

Elmer Coreas, 57, of Woburn, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of personal injury in the death of 70-year-old John McGuinness, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo.

Officers responding to report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Montvale Avenue and Everett Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday found McGuinness injured at the scene.

McGuinness was taken to Lahey Clinic, where he died from his injuries.

Coreas was taken into custody after investigators followed a trail of leaking automotive fluids to an apartment building on Montvale Avenue, where they found a maroon Honda Pilot with heavy front-end damage, according to Ryan and Rufo.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)