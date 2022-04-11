MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog in New Hampshire last month, authorities announced Monday.

Marcos Nieves, 45, is facing charges including burglary, criminal threatening, three counts of reckless conduct, armed career criminal, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and animal cruelty, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 137 Orange Street in Manchester on March 21 learned that Nieves had opened fire after forcing his way into an apartment, police said.

A man inside the apartment dove through a second-floor window to escape the gunfire, but police say a dog was shot and killed.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Nieves’ arrest and he was taken into custody in Concord on Saturday.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

