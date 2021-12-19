MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Johan Geovanny Rosario, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder, possession of a controlled drug, and resisting arrest, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Merrimack Street shortly after 1 a.m. found a 32-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Rosario, had fled the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

While conducting a follow-up in the general area around 8 p.m., detectives spotted a person who matched the description of the suspect from the investigation.

When detectives tried to talk with him, Rosario took off running and a brief foot chase ensued, according to police.

Rosario was eventually taken into custody and is being held without bond pending his arraignment.

An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)