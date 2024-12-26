MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After turning to the public for help with the search for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion in Medford, police announced Thursday night that he had been located and taken into custody.

Anderson Otonio Nascimento, 31, has been arrested in connection with the alleged home invasion.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

