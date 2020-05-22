Man arrested in connection with Orange Line armed assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police have arrested a man in connection with an armed assault on the Orange Line on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers investigating after an armed assault was reported on board an Orange Line train near Tufts Medical Center around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday located the alleged suspect, Demond Perry, 44, of Jamaica Plain and placed him under arrest on Thursday, police said.

Perry was arrested at the Chinatown MBTA station and is facing a charge of assault with knife, authorities said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)