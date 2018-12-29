Man arrested in connection with overnight shooting, stabbing in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to an early morning incident in Revere that left one person shot and one person stabbed on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a building on Pleasant Street around 1:45 a.m. found on person suffering from gunshot wounds and another with stab wounds, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Hector Emilio Hernandez was arrested on charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hernandez is expected to be arraigned on Dec. 31 in Chelsea District Court.

The 27-year-old Chelsea man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old Chelsea man suffering from stab wounds is being treated at Whidden Hospital in Everett.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Revere Police Criminal Investigation Division at 781-286-8340 or the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817.

