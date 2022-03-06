BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has ben arrested in connection with a stabbing in Roxbury early Sunday morning.

Reginald Bly, 52, of Boston was taken into custody by Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Warren Street around 12:10 a.m. were directed to the emergency room of a local hospital. There, they found the male victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.

After speaking with the victim, officers were able to identify and locate Bly, police said.

Bly is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

