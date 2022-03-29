WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a raging fire that tore through a restaurant in Webster earlier this month, police said.

Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Dudley District Court on charges stemming from an investigation into a fire at Wind Tiki restaurant on March 18, as well as other commercial break-ins, according to the Webster Police Department.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the restaurant on Thompson Road around 2 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the roof of the eatery.

Firefighters spent more than eight hours working to knock down the inferno.

There was no one inside of the restaurant when the fire broke out.

The building has been in the town for decades and has served as the location for a number of restaurants.

