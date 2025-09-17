SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 83-year-old man was arrested in Somerville accused of alarming behavior towards children in a park in that city.

Police said the individual is believed to be linked to multiple reports of sexual misconduct in the area of Marshall Street.

In those incidents, children and adults reported being approached in an inappropriate manner.

According to court documents, in one instance, a 22-year-old girl with autism was walking on Marshall Street when “Mario” offered her candy and invited her to his residence.

Those documents say Mario exposed himself, inappropriately touched the girl, and left the room saying he’d return.

When she tried to leave, she found the door was locked. She saw a window in the bedroom and was able to climb out, as the room was on the first floor. She then ran home.

Police are using this as a reminder to children to never accept candy, gifts, or rides from a stranger, never enter a stranger’s home, and stick to familiar routes.

“We love the park, I’m hoping the police step up the presence because the kids love it,” Cathy Warren said, a grandmother who comes to the park with her grandchild. “I’m not going to stop coming and walking, maybe be a little bit more alert.”

Police said they believe there is no further threat to the community.

