SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Somerset gas station Tuesday afternoon, police said.

James P. Spader, 58, of Kingston, R.I., was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny from a building and arraigned Wednesday in Fall River District Court, according to the Somerset Police Department.

At around 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at the SAV-ON gas station at 1693 G.A.R. Highway, police said.

The suspect, later identified by police as Spader, was reported to have fled on foot with the convenience store’s cash drawer.

Law enforcement from both Massachusetts and Rhode Island determined Spader had gone to a motel in North Attleboro.

Police arrested Spader and found a firearm in the motel room, as well as evidence linking Spader to the Somerset robbery, officials said. Additional firearms charges will be handled by North Attleboro police.

At his arraignment, cash bail was set at $1,000, and Spader will be held at a jail in New Bedford, police said.

