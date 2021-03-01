BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspect on a warrant Monday morning in connection with a Roxbury shooting.

Members of the Boston police Fugitive Unit and several patrol officers took Luis Perez, 35, of Roxbury, into custody in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Munroe Street around 10 a.m., according to Boston police.

Perez had an outstanding warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said.

Authorities were granted the warrant following an investigation into a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of 167 Blue Hill Ave., police added.

Perez is slated to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)