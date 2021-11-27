BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Roxbury on Friday evening.

Edward Lee Harvey III, 39, of Boston was taken into custody by Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing shortly before 6 p.m. found a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

