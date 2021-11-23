SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Salisbury on Friday night that left a bicyclist dead, authorities announced Tuesday.

Deven Tanguay, 32, of Tewksbury, is slated to be arraigned on charges in connection with the death of 39-year-old Rebecca Bartczak, of Amesbury, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Folly Mill Road around 11:15 p.m. found Bartczak suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined Bartczak was riding her bicycle along Folly Mill Road when she was struck by a passing pick-up truck that was carrying a small camper, police said.

Tanguay allegedly fled the scene. His truck was later located in Kensington, New Hampshire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

32 year old Deven Tanguay of #Tewksbury was arrested this morning. Police say he is the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in #Salisbury, then left the scene of the crime. He’s scheduled to be arraigned today. #7news pic.twitter.com/DH8Zm2vueh — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) November 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)