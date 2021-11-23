SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Salisbury on Friday night that left a bicyclist dead, authorities announced Tuesday.
Deven Tanguay, 32, of Tewksbury, is slated to be arraigned on charges in connection with the death of 39-year-old Rebecca Bartczak, of Amesbury, according to police.
Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Folly Mill Road around 11:15 p.m. found Bartczak suffering from life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined Bartczak was riding her bicycle along Folly Mill Road when she was struck by a passing pick-up truck that was carrying a small camper, police said.
Tanguay allegedly fled the scene. His truck was later located in Kensington, New Hampshire.
An investigation remains ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)