CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to reports of sexual assault at a gym in Porter Square Thursday morning.

Around 9:09 a.m., police responded to a report of a man entering the women’s locker room at a local gym and sexually assaulting individuals inside.

Police took the man into custody around 9:22 a.m. His name has not yet been released.

One victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The incident is still under investigation.

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