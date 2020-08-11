Man arrested in connection with shooting death of NH teen

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire boy.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, for recklessly causing the death of Jaden Connor, according to a release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. Macdonald.

Rivera-Perez was arrested Tuesday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where he was staying with a relative.

He will remain in custody on that charge in Massachusetts and has an appearance scheduled for Wednesday, Aug.12, in Lowell District Court in connection with his extradition to New Hampshire.

No further information was released.

