MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Tewksbury.

Tyler Shaw, 26 was taken into custody Wednesday in the area of Canton and Spruce streets in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to Manchester police.

The Manchester man is facing charges of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said.

Shaw was booked at the Manchester Police Department as a fugitive from justice and was brought to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment.

