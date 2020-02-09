Man arrested in connection with shooting in Wolfeboro, NH

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting in Wolfeboro Saturday night that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity around 7:45 p.m. found a pickup truck belonging to Joshua Shepp, of Epping, next to a home in the area of North Main Street and Keywadin Road, according to police.

When police found him, Shepp appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

A search of the area uncovered a second individual in the woods who had been shot in the lower right leg.

That person was taken to Huggins Hospital to be treated.

Shepp was later arrested on charges including negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal trespass, felony reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, operation after suspension, driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense, and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)