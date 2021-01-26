MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a car parked across the street from the police station in Manchester, New Hampshire late Saturday night.

Officers placed Joshua Vazquez, 29, of Manchester, under arrest in Nashua Monday on a warrant charging him with one count of reckless conduct, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of several gunshots in the area of the Maple Valley Plaza, located across the street from the police station, around 10:45 p.m. spoke with a witness, who said he saw someone standing across from Pizza Express fire a gun toward a car parked on the other end of the plaza, police said.

Several spent shell casings were reportedly found but police said it did not appear anyone was struck by gunfire.

An investigation led to Vazquez’s arrest, police added.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.

“The brazen nature of this crime is astounding,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said. ”This shooting took place directly across the street from the Manchester Police Department. Not only does Vazquez have total disregard for public safety, his bold actions prove that he is an extremely careless and dangerous individual. I am pleased that he was taken off the streets. Manchester patrol officers and detectives worked quickly to bring this to a successful resolution, and I commend them for their excellent work.”

