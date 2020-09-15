Man arrested in connection with shooting of pregnant woman in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting last week in Brockton that left a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers investigating the Sept. 8 shooting on North Main Street arrested Shaun M. Holiday, of Brockton, on charges of assault to murder, assault battery with a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm without 500 feet a building, assault and battery, and three counts of reckless endangerment of children under the age of 18, according to Brockton police.

Officers responded to shooting shortly after 5 p.m. found a man and woman, who neighbors say is pregnant, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Brockton Police Detectives Bureau at 508-941-0234.

