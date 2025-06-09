BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside Wingstop in Brockton last week has turned himself in, police said.

Jake Malafronte, 23, is set to be arraigned Monday on several weapons charges, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police said they responded to 21 Torrey St. on June 2 for reports of a person shot. A 27-year-old man was critically injured and taken to a local hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

