Man arrested in connection with shooting outside NH Walmart

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Walmart in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday, officials said.

Colby Mann, 28, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned from the hospital on Monday on a charge of criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Mann allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at another man during an altercation involving several individuals in the Walmart parking lot. Police say Mann fled the scene after being shot.

Mann later took himself to an area hospital. One other person was wounded in the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation.

