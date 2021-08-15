BOSTON (WHDH) - Police on Saturday afternoon arrested a man in connection with a shots fired incident in downtown Boston.

Leon Edmonds, 23, of Roxbury, was arrested by Boston and Massachusetts state police on charges of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance outside a bar in the area of 180 Lincoln St. around 2:20 a.m. Saturday separated two arguing individuals and removed them from the area before hearing eight to 10 gunshots while heading back to their cruisers.

As they ran toward the sound of the gunfire, officers saw two grey sedans entering onto I-93 North from Kingston Street, according to Boston police. Additional responding officers found ballistic evidence at the scene, and as well as ballistic damage to a building in the area of Kingston and Bedford streets.

Massachusetts state troopers later located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector. Boston police responded to the scene and a Boston K9 officer found ballistic evidence in the vehicle.

Officers also found a loaded Taurus 9mm with one round in its chamber and 5 rounds in the magazine from Edmonds.

Edmonds is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

