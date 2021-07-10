YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man is facing robbery and assault charges after allegedly invading a home in South Yarmouth, officials said.
Officers on Friday arrested Ryan Evans, of Yarmouth, on warrants related to the burglary of a Regional Avenue home on July 6, according to Yarmouth police.
Evans was taken to Yarmouth Police Department and booked into custody. He was held on $25,000 cash bail, police said.
He faces charges of burglary and assault on an occupant, assault and battery, assault to rape a child, and destruction of property.
No additional information was immediately available.
