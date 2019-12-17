Man arrested in connection with Southie hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have arrested a 64-year-old Dorchester man accused of hitting and seriously injuring a female pedestrian in South Boston earlier this month and fleeing the scene, officials said.

Troopers investigating a Dec. 2 hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Day Boulevard arrested John Murphy on charges of operating to endanger, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating after a suspension, operating while texting, tampering with evidence, and committing a crosswalk violation, according to state police.

An investigation determined Murphy was looking at his phone when he hit the woman while she was walking in a crosswalk in the area of K Street about 7:17 a.m., prosecutors allege.

In the days following the crash, police say he replaced the side view mirror on his 2005 Lincoln Town Car.

