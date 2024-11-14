SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a cold case in Springfield, more than four decades later.

On Nov. 19, 1978, the bodies of Theresa Marcoux and Mark Harnish were found just off Route 5 in West Springfield. Autopsy reports confirmed Marcoux and Harnish were shot.

Officers determined both were shot in Harnish’s struck before being moved to a nearby guardrail. No firearm was found at the scene.

Last month, police arrested a suspect in connection with the murders. Timothy Joley, 71, was taken into custody at his home in Clearwater.

The arrest came after investigators received an anonymous tip connecting Joley to the crime. Investigators were able to match Joley’s fingerprints to one found on Harnish’s truck.

Officials said Joley was a licensed gunowner in 1978 and had purchased a handgun about a month before the murders.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the anonymous tip made an enormous difference in the investigation.

“One piece of information or one name that someone provides can really change the course of a case, and in this case, this was 40-some odd years without answers. That person’s coming forward has led us to a point where families have renewed hope, and there’s a good possibility for justice,” Gulluni said.

Joley will be brought to Massachusetts in the coming weeks to face charges.

