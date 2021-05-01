Man arrested in connection with Shrewsbury stabbing that left woman seriously injured

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Shrewsbury storage facility Friday night that left a woman seriously injured, officials said.

Carlos Gonzalez, 51, was arrested at a hotel in Sturbridge on Friday on charges of assault and battery on a family member, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and strangulation.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Extra Space Storage on Clinton Street around 5:45 p.m. found a 37-year-old woman bleeding from a stab wound to the neck, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Gonzalez was also arrested on two previously existing warrants, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

