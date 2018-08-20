BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Downtown Boston.

Joseph Porter, 47, of Boston, faces an assault with intent to murder charge after he allegedly stabbed another man Sunday around 1:40 a.m. in the area of 69 Broomfield St., police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a serious stab wound.

Police say he is expected to survive.

