WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing near a Chinese food restaurant in Worcester on Thursday afternoon.

Jose Figueroa-Mendoza, 32, of Worcester, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a possible stabbing at King Chef on Chandler Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. found a 27-yer-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Worcester police.

The alleged stabbing happened across the street from Hui Zhao’s restaurant and he said the victim came inside bleeding and refusing to speak.

“He just took off his shirt and we see his back was bleeding real bad,” Zhao said. “So, I took some napkins to try to hold it and I called the police.”

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

When the authorities arrived, the manager of a nearby Walgreens said they took a man, identified as Figueroa-Mendoza into custody inside the pharmacy’s bathroom. That manager told 7NEWS he dropped a knife in the trash can.

Figueroa-Mendoza is slated to be arraigned in court at a later date.

