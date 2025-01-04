SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a string of break-ins in Somerville, officials announced Saturday.

Fabio Armelio, 47, was arrested Friday after a Cnerry Street resident called police to report an unknown man in their basement, according to the Somerville Police Department.

The Somerville Police Patrol Division and members of a recently created multi-agency Surveillance Team quickly located Armelio in the basement, where he was arrested without incident.

Police say Armelio is a person of interest in 12 recent break-in cases in the Powderhouse neighborhood, where he allegedly targeted Tufts University community members since Dec. 20.

He has 20 outstanding arrest warrants in multiple jurisdictions including Somerville, Tufts University, Cambridge, MIT, Lawrence, and Boston. The crimes in these 20 warrants range from breaking and entering during day and nighttime, larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools, receiving stolen property, assault, trespassing, and making threats.

Armelio will be held in custody until he is arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court.

