Man arrested in connection with theft of SUV and dog in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday evening in connection with the recent theft of an SUV with a dog inside in East Boston.

Police said David Brady was placed under arrest after leading officers on a foot chase in East Boston.

Brady allegedly stole a woman’s SUV from outside a convenience store Sunday morning while her 8-year-old yellow lab named Chief was still in the vehicle. Both Chief and the SUV were found in an Everett cemetery earlier in the day Monday.

Chief has since been reunited with his owner.

