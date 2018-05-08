Man arrested in connection with theft of SUV, dog in East Boston held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the recent theft of an SUV with a dog inside in East Boston is being held without bail.

David Brady, who reportedly has a long history of violent crimes, appeared in court Thursday to face several charges related to the alleged theft.

Surveillance video showed the moment when Brady jumped a fence, picked up his backpack, and ran in between cars and in the middle of the road while trying to get away from pursuing police officers Monday evening. He was arrested moments later down the street.

Brady is accused of causing a concerning 24 hours for Rosa Nese and her beloved yellow lab, Chief.

Police say Brady was caught on surveillance camera stealing Nese’s white SUV Sunday after she left it running in the parking lot of an East Boston convenience store. Chief was sitting in the back seat.

Chief and Nese have since been reunited. “It felt terrific, it was like a sigh of relief,” she said.

Both the dog and the SUV were found at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett Monday evening after security guard Mario Delloaicono noticed that the vehicle hadn’t moved for hours.

“Their thanks to me was more than enough,” he said. “I was just so happy for them and the dog.”

Investigators have taken custody of Nese’s SUV while they continue to collect evidence.

