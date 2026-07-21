MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into an upskirting incident at ALDI in Medford last Wednesday, Medford police announced Tuesday.

Medford Police Detectives and Patrol Officers said they took Ogechi Asia, 33, of Westborough, into custody inside a vehicle located in the Fells Plaza parking lot. Asia is charged with Photographing, Videotaping or Electronically Surveilling a Person (Upskirting).

On July 15, Medford police responded to a report from a victim who said, while she was shopping at the ALDI at 630 Fellsway, an unknown man, later identified as Asia, approached her from behind and placed his cell phone underneath her skirt. Police said a review of store security camera video showed Asia allegedly committing a similar act involving a second victim.

Asia is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Somerville District Court.

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