BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault in the North End that occurred earlier this month.

Cornelius Williams, 34, of Boston, was arrested Monday night and charged with indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape.

Investigators said he approached a woman from behind while she was entering her home on Margaret Street Wednesday night.

Williams is expected in court Tuesday.

