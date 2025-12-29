LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Leominster on Friday, officials announced.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Union Street around 3 p.m. took a man into custody after a multi-hour standoff, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. His name has not been released.

A woman was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The man is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court on Monday.



