WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester.

Kennie Mota-Cruz was arrested in Dunkirk, New York by United States Marshalls and Dunkirk police officers on Wednesday morning.

He was wanted in connection with the recent shooting death on Everard Street in Worcester, which has been ruled a homicide.

Mota-Cruz will face a fugitive from justice charge in Dunkirk City Court where efforts will be made to bring him back to Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)