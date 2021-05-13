WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 21-year-old Monday in connection with a double shooting in Worcester.

Angel Garrastegui, of Worcester, is accused of shooting two men in the city on April 10 following an altercation between one of his friends and another group of men at a party.

The two people shot survived their injuries, state police said.

Detectives developed information that Garrastegui was in the area of Stafford Street, so they set up surveillance of the area and saw a man matching Garrastegui’s description walk to a nearby store, according to state police.

As the man exited the store, the arrest team confirmed he was the suspect and went to take him into custody, state police added.

Garrastegui allegedly tried to run away but was apprehended a short distance away.

He is facing several charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, use of a firearm with commission of a felony, and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

